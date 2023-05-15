FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman has been charged after her car hit a stopped State Police SUV, creating a chain-reaction crash that hit a police officer and damaged another vehicle.

At 3:59 p.m. on Monday, May 15, a Virginia State Police Trooper pulled over a pickup truck at the 50 mile marker of I-66 in Fairfax County.

After speaking with the pickup truck’s driver, the trooper began walking back to his SUV when a Camaro ran off the right side of the road and slammed into the back of the trooper’s patrol car. The impact launched the SUV forward, hitting the trooper and knocking him into the right lane of the road. The SUV also hit the back of the pickup truck.

Credit: Virginia State Police

The trooper was able to get out of the travel lane and was not hit by oncoming traffic. He was treated at Fairfax Inova Hospital.

The driver of the Camaro, Khadija F. Sayyid, 24, of Bristow, was also treated at Fairfax Inova Hospital. She has since been released and has been charged with reckless driving.