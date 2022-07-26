STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Ohio woman was charged with reckless driving after another driver was killed in a multi-vehicle crash, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Monday, July 25, deputies responded to a vehicle crash on Warrenton Road near Fleet Road.

The investigation revealed that a Chevy Impala driver — identified as 63-year-old Barbara Simon of Ohio — had been traveling southbound on Warrenton Road when she reportedly crossed the median and crashed into a northbound Nissan Versa. According to police, the impact pushed the Nissan into another northbound van and caused the Nissan to overturn.

The driver of the Nissan — now identified as 57-year-old Thomas Mundy of Stafford — was transported to the hospital where he died to his injuries.

Simon and a passenger in her vehicle were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. There were no reported injuries in the van.

After an investigation by deputies and the Traffic Safety Unit, Simon was charged with reckless driving and has an initial court appearance schedule for next month.