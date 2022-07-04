PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested and charged a Manassas woman for allegedly driving while intoxicated and crashing her vehicle with unrestrained children inside.

At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, Prince William County police officers were called to the 12700 block of Gold Cup Trail to investigate a vehicle crash.

Upon their arrival, officers learned that a 2022 Dodge Challenger had been seen driving recklessly just prior to the crash.

The driver — identified as 29-year-old Christine Alexandra Biffar of Manassas — reportedly lost control of her vehicle and drove off the road into a mailbox, an electrical box and finally a parked vehicle before coming to a stop, police said.

Two children, both 4 years of age, were determined to have been in the vehicle, unrestrained, at the time of the collision, according to police. The children were reportedly uninjured.

Biffar was found to have been driving while intoxicated and, according to police, an open alcoholic beverage container was located inside the vehicle.

Christine Alexandra Biffar (Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Following the investigation, Biffar was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of felony child neglect

One count of driving while intoxicated

One count of unreasonable refusal

One count of obstruction of justice

One count of driving with an open container

Biffar is currently being held with $5,000 in secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here.