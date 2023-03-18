MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in custody after police say she stole an ambulance from a hospital in Manassas and drove it out of the city.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, at around 9 p.m. on March 15, officers responded to the UVA Health Prince William Medical Center on the 8700 block of Sudley Road for a report of a stolen ambulance.

Using the vehicle’s GPS, the ambulance and suspect were both found north of the city in the Coverstone Subdivision on Coverstone Drive. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Feben Nigatu of Manassas was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto. She is being held without bond.