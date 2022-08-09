STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single vehicle accident in Stafford County on Monday night left one woman dead, according to police.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the area of 77 Bells Hill Road on Monday, Aug. 8, at 8:24 p.m. for a reported single-vehicle accident.

Police said that 30-year-old Nimra Farooq was driving a BMW SUV and traveling southbound when she drove onto the right shoulder. The car struck a telephone pole before overturning.

Farooq, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead as the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who witnessed the accident or saw the BMW SUV prior to the crash to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4400.