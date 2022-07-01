WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she was found with gunshot wounds near Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1 to investigate a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a woman in a nearby wooded area with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.