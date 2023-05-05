FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed during an incident that police say was domestic in nature.

According to a post on the Fairfax County Police Department’s Twitter account from 7:35 a.m. on Friday, May 5, officers responded to the 6400 block of Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area for a report of a domestic-related stabbing.

When they got to the scene, the officers found a woman who had been stabbed, she was taken to a hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening. It was determined that she had been stabbed during an argument.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.