FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver suspected of hitting a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries and leaving the scene of the crash has been found and arrested.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a woman was walking near the intersection of Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive, near George Mason University’s campus, on Monday, Oct. 24 when she was hit by a car.

Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive in Fairfax County

The driver left the scene of the crash and the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later that day, Fairfax Police announced that the vehicle was found nearby and the driver was arrested.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.