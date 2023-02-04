ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Monroe Avenue and Mount Vernon Avenue at around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

It was determined that a 58-year-old woman was walking on Mount Vernon Ave. heading south across Monroe Ave. when she was hit a 57-year-old woman in a vehicle turning left onto Monroe Ave. from Mount Vernon Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-859-4447.