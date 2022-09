FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot in Fairfax County, according to police.

Officers were on scene in the parking lot of 8389 Leesburg Pike. The address is of a TJ Maxx in Tysons Corner.

The adult female victim was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The driver remained on scene and detectives are investigating.