FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for large SUV after it hit a woman Wednesday in Springfield, leaving her with serious injuries.

Fairfax County police said in a post at 9:09 p.m. that a crash involving a pedestrian happened at Huntsman Boulevard and Bridle Wood Drive. Medics took the pedestrian, a woman, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the SUV that hit the woman, then left the scene, was a white Chevrolet Tahoe with damage to its front end.

All of Huntsman Boulevard was closed southbound at Bridle Wood Drive as the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated. It eventually reopened by 5:21 a.m. Thursday.