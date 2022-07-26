FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 26, officers were called to the 300 block of Emancipation Highway for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found a woman with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen in the parking lot of restaurant Charlie G’s.

The woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital where she is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

All parties involved in the incident are reportedly known to law enforcement and there is no threat to the public, according to police. More information will be released as it develops.