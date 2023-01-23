CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car northeast of the town of Culpeper.

According to Virginia State Police, just after noon on Thursday, Jan. 19, the driver of a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was heading east on Auburn Road just east of Landon’s Lane when the car ran off the right side of the road while driving around a curve.

Police said the driver overcorrected in the turn, and the car ran off the right side of the road again and hit a tree. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Danielle Laing, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police believe weather was a contributing factor in the crash.