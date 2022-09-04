FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 7000 block of Central Park Circle, just south of Huntley Meadows Park. A woman was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, and a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are considering this incident to be isolated and do not believe there is a present threat to the community. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.

