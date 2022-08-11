FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that the person of interest in a Falls Church homicide investigation is in custody, and that the victim was set on fire before she died.

According to Maj. O’Carroll of Fairfax Police, officers responded to an apartment on the 2900 block of Willston Place in the Seven Corners area around 2:45 p.m. on Wednseday, Aug. 10 for a report of a domestic dispute. Fire department crews were also called to the scene to investigate a fire alarm activation.

2900 Willston Place

When first responders got to the scene, they found a woman as well as part of the apartment on fire. The first responders provided aid but the woman did not survive.

It was reported that a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, light blue shirt and khaki pants was seen running away from the scene after a woman was heard screaming for help. The man was identified as a person of interest in the incident and is now in custody.

Photo: Fairfax Police

Police are actively investigating the incident as a homicide and are working to learn more and determine who was responsible.

O’Carroll said officers have responded to domestic disturbances at the residence on two separate occasions in the past and they are working to determine of those incidents are related to the homicide.