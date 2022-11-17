FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for hours following a reported stabbing in Fairfax on Wednesday evening.

Fairfax County Police officers responded to the 9600 block of of Hagel Circle in the Lorton area on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for a report of a stabbing. According to police, a woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believed that the suspect was by himself in a nearby apartment, and began attempting to contact the man and take him into custody around 7:30 p.m.

Officers asked residents to avoid the area and shelter in place during this time.

Just after midnight, officers searched the home but did not find the suspect. Later that night, police were eventually able to find the suspect and arrest him.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries which are believed to have been self-inflicted.

Special Operations Division officers and negotiators also assisted Fairfax Police at the scene.