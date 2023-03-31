FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives said a woman died Thursday night after a car hit an SUV in the Groveton area and ended up on the sidewalk.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the woman who died was Samantha Jennings-Jones, 36, of Alexandria.

Jennings-Jones was walking on the sidewalk near Richmond Highway and Clayborne Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Officers said the driver of a car was heading south on Richmond Highway as the driver of an SUV that was heading north was trying to turn left onto Clayborne Avenue. The car hit the SUV, left the roadway, spun around, then hit Jennings-Jones, killing her there.

The Fairfax County Police Department said speed appeared to be a factor for the driver of the car. It said Friday that the department would provide details of the crash to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to determine any charges.

Anyone with additional information about what happened can call (703) 280-0543 or Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).