PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is currently looking for a woman suspected of a robbery on Monday, June 6.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Eskew Court in Woodbridge for a reported robbery.

The homeowner, a 77-year-old man, reported to police he had been allowing a woman — now identified as 35-year-old Shawnta Marie Mason — to temporarily stay at the home.

While staying there, however, Mason brought a man inside who had previously trespassed on the property before. When the homeowner told both parties to leave the residence, Mason began destroying the victim’s property before pushing him to the ground.

Mason struck and kicked the victim multiple times while he was on the ground before proceeding to steal his property. Mason and the other man then ran away before police arrived at the residence.

A police canine unit was deployed to search the nearby area, but Mason and the other man were not found.

Following the investigation, Prince William County investigators obtained arrest warrants on Mason. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful.

Shawnta Marie Mason (Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Mason is described as a 5-foot 3-inch tall Black female, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for robbery and destruction of property.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip here.