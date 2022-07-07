WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man in Woodbridge.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old David Madison Fowler III with multiple gunshot wounds.

Angel Alfonso Morales Flores (Photo: PWC Police)

Fowler was taken to a local hospital where he later died. It was determined during the investigation that Fowler and an acquaintance arranged to meet other parties in the area, one of whom fired several shots before driving away. Bullet casings and two firearms were found at the scene.

Police later identified one of the people at the scene as 18-year-old Angel Alfonso Morales Flores and obtained warrants for his arrest. On Wednesday, July 6, Morales Flores turned himself in without incident.

The Prince William County Police Department is still looking for other suspects in this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-792-7000.