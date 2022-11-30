PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested this weekend after he reportedly stabbed his dog.

On Sunday, Nov. 27 at 7:25 p.m., Prince William County Police officers responded to the County

Center Crossing Apartments on Patamon Way in Woodbridge to investigate an animal cruelty call.

According to police, a 1-year-old male Pit Bull became excited when a visitor entered a home at the apartment complex. While the dog was excited, the owner, later identified as 41-year-old Robert Deneir Bumpus, forcibly grabbed it by the neck. The dog then started acting aggressively towards Bumpus, who went into another room to retrieve a knife. Bumpus then stabbed the dog in the chest before the visitor was able to take the knife and attempt to provide first aid to the dog.

The dog was taken to an area animal hospital and is expected to recover.

The visitor to the home was not injured.

Bumpus was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. He is currently being held without bond.