PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested on Friday after robbing the same store at gunpoint two nights in a row.

Prince William County Police officers responded to the Discount Tobacco & Things on Richmond Highway in Woodbridge on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:58 p.m. for a reported robbery.

According to police, a man came into the store, approached an employee who was behind the service counter, and then took out a gun and demanded money from the cash registers before leaving the store.

During the investigation, police learned that a man matching the suspect’s description had robbed a different employee at the same Discount Tobacco & Things the previous evening, also at gunpoint.

No shots were fired in either robbery and no injuries were reported.

Police then identified the suspect as 39-year-old Nicholas Antoine Hagler and were able to find him at his home in Woodbridge. Hagler was arrested without incident.

Officers also found items in Hagler’s home that had previously been reported stolen, as well as suspected illegal narcotics.

Hagler was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16 and charged with two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

His court date is set for Dec. 12 and he is being held without bond.