WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man has been arrested after police said he hit another man several times and grabbed his neck.

On Monday, July 4, Prince William police responded to a Woodbridge residence to investigate a fight. Upon their arrival, the officers found two men who were injured from an altercation.

29-year-old Mitchell Adam Nici Jr. (Prince William County Police Department)

Police identified one of the men as the victim and said he was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was identified as the accused and was arrested.

Police said the accused refused to be arrested, and ran away from officers on foot. The man was eventually caught and taken into custody. He was identified by police as 29-year-old Mitchell Adam Nici Jr.