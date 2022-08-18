PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with larceny, burglary, destruction of property and assault on a law enforcement officer after police say he escaped a police vehicle while under arrest for larceny.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a larceny at a storage trailer on the 1200 block of Easy Street in Woodbridge at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14. The officers got there and found a hole cut into the trailer and saw that trailer looked like it had been rummaged through. The owner of the trailer reported items missing.

While investigating the break-in, the officers were made aware of another on the same block. It was determined that the same person used a hammer to break into a body shop, where he took several items and got into an unlocked Honda Civic. He then used the Civic to break through the fence around the business. The Civic was found the next day with items that had been taken from both crime scenes.

While investigating the break-ins, the officers identified a suspect and located him in a wooded area near the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect, 21-year-old Kender Roberth Velasquez of Woodbridge, was arrested and put into a police vehicle, where police said he hit and pushed an officer in order to escape the vehicle.

The officers ran after Velasquez and were able to catch up to him. Police said Velasquez continued to resist but was taken into custody again after a brief struggle. Velasquez was found with the keys to the Civic when he was arrested, and he was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of burglary, one count of destruction of property and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer, among other charges. He is being held at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.