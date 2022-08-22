PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested and charged after a 7-year-old girl told a family member that he had been sexually assaulting her, according to police.

On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the Woodbridge area to investigate a reported sexual assault that allegedly occurred between June 1 and Aug. 21.

Police said their investigation revealed that a 7-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a family acquaintance — identified as the suspect — on more than one occasion during the time between June and August.

The suspect reportedly lived in the same residence as the child, who told a family member about the sexual assault incidents. The family member then contacted police.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Santiago Siguenza, of Woodbridge, on Aug. 21 after the investigation.

Siguenza has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and is being held without bond, police said.