PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the Bristow area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a house on the 9000 block of Falcon Glen Court in Bristow at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a report of an assault.

It was determined that a 10-year-old girl was alone in her bedroom in the house when an acquaintance, identified as 42-year-old Myles Ervin Overton of Woodbridge, entered the room and sexually assaulted her.

Immediately after Overton left the room, the girl notified a family member, who then called police. Overton, who left the house before officers arrived, was found later in the Woodbridge area and taken into custody without incident.

Overton was charged with aggravated sexual battery and is being held without bond.