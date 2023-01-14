PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested nearly a year after attempting to hit a police officer with his car.

On April 5, 2022, Prince William County Police officers were patrolling the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Neabsco in Woodbridge at around 12:31 a.m. when they saw a silver Chrysler 300 speeding. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Chrysler ignored the officers and continued driving, leading officers to disengage.

Shortly afterwards, officers saw the same car in the area of Delaware Driver and Lost Canyon Court, where they attempted a second traffic stop. The driver ignored the officers’ emergency equipment, and one officer, who was in the roadway, was forced to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the Chrysler.

Later that the day, the Chrysler was located unoccupied and illegally parked in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court. During a search of the car, police found ammunition, a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics, as well as a credit card belonging to the driver.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the driver, identified as 21-year-old Khari Jakai Wheeler of Woodbridge, on April 5. However, they were unable to locate Wheeler at that time.

Almost a year after, Wheeler turned himself in to police without incident on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Wheeler was charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell controlled substance, possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

His court date is now pending. His bond is unavailable.