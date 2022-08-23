STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man was arrested on Sunday after police said he used a car battery to break the window of a local business and steal cash and several sets of car keys.

Officers with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported breaking and entering at Nobel Auto Select on Cambridge Street in Fredericksburg on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 5:25 p.m.

According to police, officers found a shattered glass window at the front door of the business. The owner also reported cash and three sets of car keys had been stolen.

Deputies discovered that a glass window in the front door of Nobel Auto Select in Fredericksburg had been shattered by a car battery. Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, video surveillance footage showed the suspect throwing a car battery through the front door’s window to enter the business.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect, identified as 43-year-old David Rios of Woodbridge, at the nearby El Patio Motel. Officers arrested Rios, and during the arrest discovered a suspected controlled substance in his sock.

The stolen car keys were recovered and returned to the business owner. However, the stolen cash was not recovered.

Rios was charged with breaking and entering, petit larceny, vandalism, tampering with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.