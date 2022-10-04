PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged with abduction and other crimes after he allegedly assaulted a woman in a car and then prevented her from leaving the vehicle.

On Dec. 13, 2021, at 7:41 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Boulevard and Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge to investigate a reported domestic incident.

According to police, an investigation revealed that a 22-year-old woman, now identified as the victim, had gotten into a heated argument with the suspect while they were driving in the Woodbridge area. During the argument, police said the suspect pulled the victim’s hair, struck her and physically prevented her from leaving the car. At one point, the victim was able to get out of the car briefly before the suspect forced her back inside the vehicle.

The victim eventually got out of the car and contacted family members, who called the police. Officers said the victim reported minor injuries from the altercation. In their investigation, officers found threatening messages that the victim said she received from the suspect on Dec. 10, 2021 — three days before the incident took place.

On Oct. 3, 2022, police arrested Jefry Samir Banegas Rodriguez in connection to the incident. Rodriguez has been charged with the following crimes:

2 counts of abduction

2 counts of domestic assault & battery

1 count of threats to harm

1 count of driving on a revoked driver’s license

Rodriguez is currently awaiting a court hearing about these charges.