PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted in Prince William County for attempted robbery was arrested in Richmond by Virginia State Police earlier this week.

On April 29, just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the Summertree Condominiums, located on the 7500 block of Margate Court in Manassas, to investigate a report of an attempted robbery.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, told police that she was in the parking lot of the property when an acquaintance, now identified as 25-year-old Shamar Kashawn King of Woodbridge, approached her. During their encounter, King became upset and attempted to take the victim’s phone.

Shamar Kashawn King. (Credit: Prince William Police)

The victim was able to hold on to her phone, but King then tried to take her keys. A brief struggle over the victim’s keys ensued before she was able to break away and drive out of the area to contact police about the incident.

Police obtained arrest warrants for King following their investigation into the incident, but attempts to find him in Manassas were unsuccessful.

Around a month after the incident occurred, King was taken into custody by Virginia State Police in Richmond on May 30 and charged with robbery. He is currently incarcerated and awaiting a court hearing.