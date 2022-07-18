PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a 13-year-old male has been arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery after he allegedly threatened a family member with a knife while trying to take her phone inside their home last week.

On the evening of July 15, officers responded to the scene of a reported domestic incident at a residence located in the 15200 block of Coachman Terrace in Woodbridge.

Police said their investigation revealed that the victim, a 46-year-old woman, was in her room when a family member, identified as the juvenile suspect, of Woodbridge, came in and tried to take her phone. When the victim refused to give up her phone, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened her.

According to police, another family member intervened and the suspect left the residence. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Officers later found illegal narcotics inside the suspect’s room during their investigation, police said.

Following a police investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged with robbery, abduction and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Juvenile Detention Center and waiting for a court hearing.