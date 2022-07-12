PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old has been charged with several crimes after he allegedly struck a police officer and damaged a law enforcement vehicle while resisting arrest in Dumfries last week.

On July 8 at 1:40 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a residence in the 3100 block of Tulip Tree Place to serve an active detention order on a juvenile. After officers made contact with the occupants of the home, they found multiple juveniles inside the residence who refused to cooperate with their investigation, according to a release from Prince William Police.

Police said that before officers could identify the juveniles, two ran away from the home. Afterwards, the officers on scene were informed that one of the juveniles who ran may have been the juvenile they were looking for to serve the detention order. When officers searched the area, they found the two juveniles on Stagecoach Road and attempted to detain them. According to police, the juveniles refused to follow officers’ commands and entered the property of a local business, where they were then detained.

Police said that after the two juveniles were taken into custody, one of them, identified as the 16-year-old male suspect, of Woodbridge, was placed inside a marked police vehicle while officers contacted his guardians. According to police, the suspect then began kicking the vehicle’s interior, damaging a door.

When officers attempted to get the suspect to stop, he continued to resist and refused to follow commands. During this encounter, the suspect struck an officer multiple times before being secured and placed back inside the vehicle, police said. The suspect then started to kick and cause damage to the vehicle again.

According to police, when officers removed the suspect from the vehicle to re-secure him for the second time, he attempted to bite an officer. The suspect was eventually placed back inside the vehicle and taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, where he spat on several officers before being escorted into the facility.

Police said that following an investigation into this incident, the suspect was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

1 count of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer,

4 counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer,

1 count of obstruction of justice,

1 count of destruction of property and

1 count of trespassing

The officers involved in the incident reported minor injuries. The suspect is now waiting for a court hearing.

Later, officers located the juvenile they were initially looking for, identified as a 17-year-old male, at the residence in Tulip Tree Place. He was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center without incident, according to police.