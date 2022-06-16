WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The shooting investigation that took place in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Tuesday, June 14, has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after the victim died from his injuries.

The shooting took place in Cheshire Station Plaza on Tuesday, June 14. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, 19-year-old David Madison Fowler III, of Endsley Turn in Woodbrdige.

He was in critical condition and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Fowler was struck with multiple rounds to the upper body and died on Wednesday, June 15.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a transaction was arranged to occur at the location between Fowler and an acquaintance with three other men who are now the primary suspects of the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500. This investigation is still ongoing.