PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Woodbridge woman is in police custody and is accused of firing a gun during an argument.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 13600 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge for a domestic disturbance report.

A verbal altercation between the accused, as well as a female resident of the home and their male acquaintance escalated and the accused pulled out a gun and fired a round at the man, who quickly left the home.

The accused then pushed the woman to the ground before leaving the home herself and calling police. No one was shot and the woman only reported minor injuries. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Lindsey Bakerville, was arrested following the investigation.