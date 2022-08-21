PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a residence on Hendricks Drive in Woodbridge on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8:33 p.m. to investigate a reported assault.

According to police, the victim, a 24-year-old man, and a family member, identified as Marleny Edith Salamanca, 45, were outside having a verbal argument. The argument then escalated, and Salamanca took a tire iron from a nearby car and used it to hit the victim.

Eventually, the two parties separated, and Salamanca fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police obtained arrest warrants for Salamanca, who is now wanted for malicious wounding. Salamanca is described as a white female who is 4 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Attempts to locate Salamanca have been unsuccessful.