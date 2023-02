FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning.

Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a balcony and was evaluated by EMS.

First responders said two other workers were stuck on another scaffolding due to a power outage and had to be helped.