RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia Better Business Bureau is warning businesses and consumers to exercise caution after a scammer impersonated Norton Lifelock and the Better Business Bureau.

A 71-year-old California woman recently received an email claiming to be from Norton Lifelock and called the number attached, thinking it was actually from LifeLock. Over the phone, a scammer convinced her it was time for her to renew her subscription.

The scammer said he could help her by logging onto her computer. Once in control, the scammer sent fake LifeLock credentials to the victim’s printer.

The victim was then instructed by the scammer to log into her bank account. The scammer claimed that he had overcharged her and would refund her money if she entered a special code that he sent her. She became suspicious when she entered the code and noticed the money in her account appeared as Bitcoin.

While keeping the scammer on the phone, she went to a nearby friend’s house and called the BBB for help. She then contacted Norton and learned that the caller was not legitimate.

Upon learning that the call was a scam, the victim hung up her phone and turned off her computer. Unfortunately, the scammer had her cell phone number and he started texting her, accusing her of being dishonest and getting him fired.

All in all, the scammer used a phishing email, impersonated LifeLock, impersonated BBB, used a remote computer takeover (often used in tech support scams), a cryptocurrency scam, and then started smishing (sending fake texts pretending to be someone else).

Norton LifeLock Inc. approved the following statement: “On May 12, 2022, BBB received a notice that the business’s name is being used by scammers who are impersonating BBB. The impostor sent letters impersonating BBB and Norton LifeLock Inc. in a scheme to demand money from consumers. Please be advised that BBB does not send out mailers to consumers in regards to payments/collections for a business.”

Find more tips about impostor scams and how they work at the Better Business Bureau here.