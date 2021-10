Bad Bunny aparece en la portada de la revista Allure

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WJLA) -- The Richmond City Health District has confirmed to 8News the commonwealth's ninth COVID-19 death in the 10-19 age group on Tuesday.

ABC-affiliate WJLA said officials with the Virginia Department of Health said that a 19-year-old died in the RCHD. This is the second death in the 10-19 age group in Virginia in the past three weeks.