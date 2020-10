Bad Bunny y Daddy Yankee triunfan en los Premios Billboard

Bad Bunny, left, accepts the award for social artist of the year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on April 25, 2019, in Las Vegas and Daddy Yankee accepts the award for favorite male artist at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. Bad Bunny and Daddy Yankee triumphed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, claiming seven trophies apiece at the pandemic-delayed show. (AP Photo)