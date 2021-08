Biden pide a Cuomo que renuncie después de que una investigación descubriera que el gobernador de Nueva York acosó sexualmente a varias mujeres

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Republican candidate for Virginia attorney general will attend a campaign event for a House candidate this Saturday instead of the closing banquet of an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, a two-day event that has caused an uproar among Democrats.

Virginia’s 5th Congressional District Republican Committee organized the rally, listing the candidates on the statewide GOP ticket as featured guests for a banquet scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 7.