Actualización de coronavirus: 5.239 nuevos casos de COVID-19 informados en la víspera de Año Nuevo — el aumento más alto en un solo día

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – El último día de 2020, el Departamento de Salud de Virginia informó 5,239 nuevos casos de COVID-19. Esto eleva el número total de casos en el estado a 349,584.
El número de muertes en Virginia ha superado 5.000. La tasa de positividad es muy alta con un 13.2 por ciento.
LUGARES DE PRUEBA CERCA DE USTED
CHESTERFIELD
Jueves 31 de diciembre de 10 a.m. a mediodía. Iglesia Metodista Unida de Walmsley, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
RICHMOND
Martes, 5 de enero – 1 a 3 p.m. Departamento de Salud de Eastern Henrico, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
Jueves, 7 de enero – 10 a.m. a 12 p.m. Diversidad Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Avenue.
Viernes, 8 de enero – 1 a 3 p.m. Departamento de Salud de Eastern Henrico, 1400 N. Laburnum Avenue.
CASOS DE COVID-19 LOCALES
- Charles City County: 195 cases, 8 deaths
- Chesterfield County: 13,059 cases, 172 deaths
- City of Colonial Heights: 614 cases, 28 deaths
- City of Hopewell: 883 cases, 10 deaths
- City of Petersburg: 1,444 cases, 33 deaths
- City of Richmond: 9,158 cases, 94 deaths
- Dinwiddie County: 916 cases, 15 deaths
- Goochland County: 612 cases, 7 deaths
- Hanover County: 3,828 cases, 72 deaths
- Henrico County: 12,337 cases, 293 deaths
- New Kent County: 646 cases, 5 death
- Powhatan County: 865 cases, 6 deaths
