Actualización de coronavirus: 5.239 nuevos casos de COVID-19 informados en la víspera de Año Nuevo — el aumento más alto en un solo día

New COVID-19 variant found in California A case of the new coronavirus strain that spread quickly in the United Kingdom has been confirmed in California, Governor Newsom announced Wednesday.

500 vaccine doses 'intentionally' removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic Clinicians had to discard about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine after vials were intentionally removed from refrigeration at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin

New Virginia law bars debt collectors from seizing stimulus payments A new state law bars debt collectors and creditors from getting their hands on Virginian's emergency payments; a protection Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told 8News is aimed to alleviate strains of those facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

Petersburg using CARES Act funding to give residents relief on late water bills PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents who have unpaid utility bills due to the pandemic may be eligible for financial relief. This includes residents who have fallen behind on water and wastewater bill payments due to economic hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said customers who have bills that are 30-60 days late dating […]

Fretting over receiving your stimulus check? You're not alone Americans across the country took to Twitter to express their anxiety, excitement and, of course, gripes about the forthcoming stimulus check. We've compiled the best tweets below.

Lawmakers wait for Senate vote on bill to increase stimulus payments The House passed a standalone bill this week to do that, but so far Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not scheduled a vote in the Senate.

'We will see thousands more people in the hospital': Officials urge Americans to stay home this New Year's Eve With COVID-19 numbers continuing to surge across the U.S., officials are urging people to stay at home or celebrate virtually this New Year's Eve.

Richmond Mayor Stoney urges residents to limit NYE celebrations, as COVID-19 cases surge during holiday season With just days left in 2020, The City of Richmond is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases as the city's percent positivity rate jumps to 12.7 percent. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney addressed the public in his last COVID-19 briefing of the year, with the help of Richmond City Health District Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Melissa […]

No More Lines, Rapid At-Home Covid Tests Are Here The days of waiting in line for a COVID-19 test or standing by for days to get those results could be over. The at-home Covid test is now reality. The FDA has approved about 10 rapid self-tests like the Vault Health PCR genetics test. Jason Feldman, CEO of Vault Health said, “We'll guide you to […]