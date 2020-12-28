Actualización del coronavirus: Tasa de positividad de Virginia en 12.3 por ciento después del fin de semana de Navidad

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – El Departamento de Salud de Virginia informa de 2.599 nuevos casos de COVID-19 después del fin de semana de Navidad.

En total, el estado tiene 336,175 casos y 4,861 muertes por COVID-19. La tasa de positividad actual de 7 días de Virginia, utilizando solo pruebas de PCR, es del 12.3 por ciento.

Según el panel de la Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, hay 2.563 pacientes en el hospital que tienen COVID-19 o tienen resultados de pruebas pendientes.

El tablero de la VHHA también dice que la tasa de ocupación de la UCI, que fue del 67 por ciento el año pasado, está actualmente en el 78 por ciento. En general, casi 30,000 pacientes de COVID-19 han sido dados de alta del hospital en Virginia.

TESTING LOCATIONS NEAR YOU

CHESTERFIELD

  • Lunes, Dec. 28 – 1 to 3 p.m. Second Baptist Church, 5100 West Hundred Road
  • Martes, Dec. 29 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Miercoles: Dec. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon. St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
  • Jueves: Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon. Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.

RICHMOND

  • Martes, Dec. 29 — 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Diamond, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd
Evento drive-thru. Llame a la línea directa COVID-19 para registrarse, (804) 205-3501

Las vacunas contra la influenza también están disponibles todos los días de lunes a viernes durante todo diciembre de 8:00 am a 4:30 pm en Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St, Richmond, VA 23220).

CASOS DE CORONAVIRUS LOCALES

  • Charles City County: 186 cases, 8 deaths
  • Chesterfield County: 12,552 cases, 163 deaths
  • City of Colonial Heights: 582 cases, 28 deaths
  • City of Hopewell: 838 cases, 10 deaths
  • City of Petersburg: 1,354 cases, 33 deaths
  • City of Richmond: 8,901 cases, 92 deaths
  • Dinwiddie County: 863 cases, 14 deaths
  • Goochland County: 603 cases, 7 deaths
  • Hanover County: 3,655 cases, 69 deaths
  • Henrico County: 11,844 cases, 288 deaths
  • New Kent County: 616 cases, 5 death
  • Powhatan County: 772 cases, 6 deaths
