Actualización del coronavirus: Tasa de positividad de Virginia en 12.3 por ciento después del fin de semana de Navidad

Richmond and Henrico Health Districts offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing event after the holidays Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are holding a drive-thru coronavirus testing event Tuesday at The Diamond, according to a release.

'It's so simple,' Knoxville mother pleads the community wear masks after son dies from COVID-19 KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother is pleading with the community to wear a mask after her son died from COVID-19 a week before Christmas. Christopher John Ross Willett, 25, followed all the COVID-19 safety precautions, according to his mother Diana Willett. As of Saturday, Willett herself was battling the virus in the hospital, just […]

Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus U.S. health officials believe the coronavirus mutation that set off alarms in parts of Britain is no more apt to cause serious illness or be resistant to vaccines than the strain afflicting people in the United States but it still must be taken “very seriously,” the government’s top infectious disease expert said Sunday.

AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant The head of drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine widely expected to be approved by U.K. authorities this week, said Sunday that researchers believe the shot will be effective against a new variant of the virus driving a rapid surge in infections in Britain.

Coronavirus update: Case still surging after Christmas Day lull RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As regular testing sites re-opened following Christmas, Virginia saw 3,999 new cases of coronavirus the Virginia Department of Health reported. The holiday saw the number of new cases fall to just over 1,500 on Saturday, but on Sunday the numbers returned to where they were in the lead-up to Christmas. In […]

GRTC contractor tests positive for COVID-19 A GRTC contractor tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. This is the 4th contractor in the GRTC workforce to contract the virus and the 43rd case overall.

3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever A family and a team of doctors at University of Missouri Health Care are calling the recovery of a 3-year-old boy the best Christmas present ever after the boy had COVID-19, which caused a stroke.

Millions face new UK virus restrictions; border chaos eases Millions of people in the U.K. faced tough new coronavirus restrictions Saturday, with Scotland and Northern Ireland demanding tighter measures to try to halt a new variant of the virus that is believed to spread more quickly.

Coronavirus update: New cases in Virginia drop after record breaking stretch The Virginia Department of Health reported the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth had dropped off the day after Christmas.