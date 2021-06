Ayuntamiento de Richmond votará esta noche sobre el proyecto ONE Casino + Resort

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will start your morning off with mostly sunny skies and it will become warm and humid today as our high temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. A few more clouds will develop later this afternoon making it partly sunny and there is the chance that we could be looking at some isolated thunderstorms across central Virginia from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Any isolated thunderstorms will come to an end this evening and then our skies will become partly cloudy and the humidity will drop after midnight. There is the chance of an isolated thunderstorm around midnight across the northern neck as the cold front which will drop our humidity slides off to the east. Our overnight lows will fall back into the upper 60s.