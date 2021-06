Clínica de vacunas programada para estudiantes de Petersburg High School

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — In party cities up and down the coast of Florida like Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Miami, women are picking up men to drug and rob them.

"I was horrified. I was on my futon in my apartment and there was a woman basically looting my apartment," a 24-year-old victim told NewsNation.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, is in dental school and went out to party with friends at a bar in downtown Fort Lauderdale.