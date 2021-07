Departamento de Corrección de Virginia anuncian plan de reapertura para los visitantes

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring announced Thursday a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma -- which will not only publicize tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, but also require more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts nationwide.

According to a statement shared by Herring's office on Thursday, July 8, Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million from the agreement, believed to be the largest single investment in opioid treatment and recovery in the Commonwealth’s history. A majority of that $80 million will go towards Virginia’s opioid abatement authority.