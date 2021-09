Dos adolescentes baleados en el lado sur de Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- We will see mostly sunny skies across central Virginia today and it will be a hot day with highs in the lower 90s. It will be a touch more humid today when compared to yesterday but still not awfully bad.

Mainly clear skies will be with us for this evening and tonight. It will be mild as our overnight lows fall back into the upper 60s across metro Richmond while areas to the north and northwest will fall back into the middle 60s.