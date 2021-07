El cuerpo de un hombre desaparecido recuperado del agua en Henricus Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A hot and humid July week is on tap for us. A Bermuda High has set up over the region which will keep our weather calm and warm for the next several days.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s today with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s and even in the triple digits. A few afternoon showers and storms cannot be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.