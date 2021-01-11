Empleado de GRTC muere por complicaciones de COVID-19

Coronavirus update: Virginia's COVID-19 cases surpass 400,000 The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 4,530 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 403,386. Virginia’s positivity rate remains high at 16.7 percent.

GRTC employee dies from COVID-19 complications GRTC officials said they were notified Sunday that a GRTC employee died from COVID-19 complications.

Vaccine rollout confirms public health officials' warnings Public health officials sounded the alarm for months, complaining that they did not have enough support or money to get COVID-19 vaccines quickly into arms. Now the slower-than-expected start to the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history is proving them right.

VDH: 11 health districts set to begin COVID-19 Phase 1b vaccinations this week A number of health districts are expected to start vaccinating Phase 1b the week of January 11th.

'To know him was to love him': Memphis father of 5 dies after COVID-19 diagnosis COVID-19 has taken a life from a Memphis family, and its surviving members—who all tested positive for the virus—have a strong message to share.

Possible virus exposure for lawmakers sheltering during riot House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump.

Post-COVID heart concerns in young athletes: When is more testing and rest needed? Doctors are seeing heart problems in older COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus. But what about young athletes?

Hospital housekeepers are the unsung heroes of the pandemic A St. Louis worker who already contracted COVID-19 and recovered, said her biggest reward is seeing a patient go home.

Coronavirus update: New cases remain above 5,000 on Sunday Here’s the latest on the coronavirus pandemic focusing on Virginia for Jan. 10, 2021