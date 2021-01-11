Empleado de GRTC muere por complicaciones de COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Funcionarios de Greater Richmond Transit Company dijeron que fueron notificados el domingo que un empleado de GRTC murió por complicaciones de COVID-19.
GRTC se refiere a la persona que murió como “Caso 41”. La compañía de tránsito dijo que era el empleado número 38 en dar positivo por el virus y que tenían un trabajo que no era público.
El empleado estuvo en GRTC por última vez el 10 de diciembre. Siete días después, dieron positivo por el virus.
Justo antes de Navidad, el empleado fue ingresado en un hospital local donde luego falleció el 9 de enero de 2021.
Se espera que los empleados del transporte público comiencen a recibir la vacuna pronto como parte del Grupo 1B, y GRTC dijo que ya se están coordinando con el departamento de salud local sobre el tiempo y la logística para el despliegue de la vacuna en su fuerza laboral.
Desde que comenzó la pandemia, 53 personas en GRTC, 49 empleados y 4 contratistas han contraído COVID-19. Al 11 de enero, el número actual de casos activos es 13 (12 son empleados de GRTC, 1 es un contratista de GRTC). Ha habido dos muertes, ambos empleados de GRTC.
Para obtener las actualizaciones de GRTC más completas y más recientes durante esta pandemia, haga clic aquí.
