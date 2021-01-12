¿En qué fase de vacunación estás? Puedes averiguarlo a través de esta herramienta

US asking states to speed vaccine delivery, not hold back 2nd dose The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.

Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic started The death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.

All Fairfax County public school employees are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine All Fairfax County Public School employees will now be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the 1b group of essential workers.

US asking states to speed vaccine, not hold back 2nd dose The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.

Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I've had the virus? Vaccines are designed to bring about a more consistent and optimal immune response.

MAP: How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus? South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of percent of the state's population given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another House member tests positive for COVID-19 after riot lockdown Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she has tested positive and criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them.

Which vaccination phase are you in? Virginians can find out through this tool Still not sure which COVID-19 vaccination phase you fall under in Virginia? The Virginia Department of Health has a new online quiz to help.

A new vaccination phase starts this week in some Virginia health districts, here's what you need to know This week, some areas of Virginia are beginning a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes adults 75 and older as well as certain essential workers.