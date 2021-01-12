¿En qué fase de vacunación estás? Puedes averiguarlo a través de esta herramienta

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — ¿Aún no está seguro de en qué fase de vacunación COVID-19 se encuentra en Virginia? El Departamento de Salud de Virginia tiene un nuevo cuestionario en línea para ayudar.
Responde dónde vives, su profesión, edad y más, y un par de preguntas rápidas más.
Se esperaba que el público en general pudiera recibir las vacunas a principios o mediados del verano, pero la oficina de Northam le dijo al Virginia Mercury que ahora se espera que sea a mediados del verano hasta el otoño. Eso es si Virginia logra su objetivo de administrar al menos 50,000 dosis al día, lo que podría ser ayudado a través de los planes de la administración de Biden para dejar de retener las segundas dosis de los envíos de Pfizer y Moderna.
Aún quedan muchas cosas por resolver sobre cuándo, dónde y cómo los virginianos recibirán sus vacunas. El Departamento de Salud de Virginia dice que tendrá más información en las próximas semanas.
- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
- Coronavirus update: 84 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Virginia — second highest count since pandemic startedThe death toll is now at 5,477 after deaths in the commonwealth increased by 84. This is the second-highest number of deaths reported since the pandemic started.
- All Fairfax County Public School employees will now be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the 1b group of essential workers.
- The Trump administration is asking states to speed delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older and to others at high risk by no longer holding back the second dose of the two-dose shots, officials said Tuesday.
- Vaccines are designed to bring about a more consistent and optimal immune response.
- South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of percent of the state's population given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said she has tested positive and criticized Republican members of Congress who declined to wear a mask when it was offered to them.
- Still not sure which COVID-19 vaccination phase you fall under in Virginia? The Virginia Department of Health has a new online quiz to help.
- A new vaccination phase starts this week in some Virginia health districts, here's what you need to knowThis week, some areas of Virginia are beginning a new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes adults 75 and older as well as certain essential workers.
- Henrico County Public Schools on Facebook that they sent out a survey Monday afternoon asking employees' interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.