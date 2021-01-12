¿En qué fase de vacunación estás? Puedes averiguarlo a través de esta herramienta

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — ¿Aún no está seguro de en qué fase de vacunación COVID-19 se encuentra en Virginia? El Departamento de Salud de Virginia tiene un nuevo cuestionario en línea para ayudar.

VDH cuestionario

Responde dónde vives, su profesión, edad y más, y un par de preguntas rápidas más.

Se esperaba que el público en general pudiera recibir las vacunas a principios o mediados del verano, pero la oficina de Northam le dijo al Virginia Mercury que ahora se espera que sea a mediados del verano hasta el otoño. Eso es si Virginia logra su objetivo de administrar al menos 50,000 dosis al día, lo que podría ser ayudado a través de los planes de la administración de Biden para dejar de retener las segundas dosis de los envíos de Pfizer y Moderna.

Aún quedan muchas cosas por resolver sobre cuándo, dónde y cómo los virginianos recibirán sus vacunas. El Departamento de Salud de Virginia dice que tendrá más información en las próximas semanas.

Coronavirus Updates

