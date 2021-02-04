Escuelas Públicas de Hopewell City retrasan el aprendizaje en persona para Pre K-3 hasta marzo

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Las escuelas públicas de Hopewell City anunciaron que están retrasando su regreso al aprendizaje en persona.

El distrito planeaba reabrir las escuelas en febrero, sin embargo, ahora se retrasará hasta marzo.

Pre-kindergarten through third grade students will return on March 1. All other students will return to school a couple weeks later, the school district said in a Facebook post.

The district plans to release more details about the return to the classroom in the upcoming days.

