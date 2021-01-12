Los líderes de las escuelas de Chesterfield quieren que los estudiantes de primaria regresen al salon 5 días a la semana

Chesterfield mom concerned for daughter’s well-being after CCPS suggests 5 day, in-person school week Despite COVID-19 case numbers and positivity rates standing at higher levels now than when Chesterfield County Public Schools went all-virtual in November, the school system plans to announce a five-day in-person school week plan in Tuesday night’s meeting. Some parents are concerned over the potential move and agree with the Virginia Education Association’s recommendation that kids should go all-virtual until staff is vaccinated.

VCU clinical students will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week Virginia Commonwealth University students with direct patient contact will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as today.

PHOTOS: Demolition at portion of Virginia Center Commons to be used for indoor sports center External demolition of the portion of Virginia Center Commons planned for the new Henrico Indoor Sports and Convocation Center is underway as of Monday.

State and local law enforcement agencies release joint statement about 2021 legislative session While the legislative process is open to citizens in-person and online, within state COVID-19 regulations, the agencies warned any violation of the law, non-peaceful demonstration or attempts to intimate others will not be tolerated.

Over 2 million people visited the James River Park System in 2020 Despite the pandemic, the James River Park System was still able to attract a record-breaking number of nature lovers.

Evergreen Enterprises donates 200 outdoor heat lamps for small businesses in RVA The city is distributing 200 heat lamps to small businesses after a donation from Evergreen Enterprises.

18-year-old medevaced after striking VDOT truck in York County crash WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old driver was medevaced with serious injuries after crashing into a VDOT truck Tuesday morning in York County, just outside of Williamsburg. Authorities blocked off all lanes at Merrimac Trail and Armstrong Drive, in Carver Gardens, to allow for a helicopter to land, per the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. Virginia State […]

University of Richmond pauses its Men’s Basketball program due to COVID-19 The University of Richmond announced Tuesday morning that it was pausing it’s men’s basketball program due to COVID-19.

Medical examiner: Actor Bert Belasco died of natural causes The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning that Bert Belasco III, an actor most known for his role on the BET TV show “Let’s Stay Together,” died of natural causes.