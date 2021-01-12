Los líderes de las escuelas de Chesterfield quieren que los estudiantes de primaria regresen al salon 5 días a la semana

CONDADO DE CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – Las escuelas del condado de Chesterfield dijeron que planean recomendar que todos los estudiantes de la escuela primaria regresen al aula 5 días a la semana a partir del 1 de febrero.

Los líderes escolares planean hacer la recomendación durante una reunión de la junta escolar esta noche.

El superintendente Dr. Merv Daughtery escribió una extensa carta a las familias el lunes, en la que describía el razonamiento detrás de la recomendación. Afirma que el sistema escolar ha sido deliberado sobre la seguridad de sus 60.000 estudiantes y 7.500 miembros del personal, y dice que los líderes ahora comprenden mejor el virus.

En noviembre, todos los estudiantes del condado de Chesterfield fueron retirados de las aulas después de que el promedio de 7 días de casos nuevos por cada 100,000 personas alcanzara la marca de 25. Actualmente, ese número es de 45,9; sin embargo, Daughtery dice que los expertos médicos continúan citando “estrategias de mitigación exitosas en entornos escolares”.

Los padres que no se sienten cómodos enviando a sus hijos de regreso al salón de clases tienen la opción de permanecer virtuales. Sin embargo, esa decisión es vinculante y debe tomarse antes del 19 de enero.

En cuanto a los estudiantes de secundaria y preparatoria, comenzarán virtualmente el tercer período de calificaciones. Los líderes escolares revisarán los datos en febrero después de que haya más información disponible sobre la vacuna contra el coronavirus.

La reunión de la junta escolar comienza a las 6:30 p.m. y se puede ver aquí.

